All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 28, 2024

Exiled Missouri lawmaker blocked from running for governor as Democrat

JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri Democrats on Tuesday blocked a blacklisted state lawmaker from running for governor as a Democrat. The Democratic Party on Tuesday refused to accept a filing fee from state Rep. Sarah Unsicker, who was exiled after social media posts last year showed her with a man cited by the Anti-Defamation League as a Holocaust denier...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press
Missouri Rep. Sarah Unsicker stands on the floor of the House before the start of proceedings during the start of the 2024 Missouri legislative session Jan. 3 at the state Capital in Jefferson City.
Missouri Rep. Sarah Unsicker stands on the floor of the House before the start of proceedings during the start of the 2024 Missouri legislative session Jan. 3 at the state Capital in Jefferson City.David Carson ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri Democrats on Tuesday blocked a blacklisted state lawmaker from running for governor as a Democrat.

The Democratic Party on Tuesday refused to accept a filing fee from state Rep. Sarah Unsicker, who was exiled after social media posts last year showed her with a man cited by the Anti-Defamation League as a Holocaust denier.

House Democrats kicked her out of their caucus in December.

"Having been removed from the House Democratic Caucus by your peers, the Missouri Democratic Party does not wish to associate with you as a candidate," the party's lawyer, James Paul, wrote in a Tuesday letter to Unsicker.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Unsicker could still run for Missouri governor as a libertarian or a Republican if those parties would accept her. She could also run as an independent but would need to gather 10,000 voter signatures by July 29.

The Associated Press sent a text to Unsicker on Tuesday seeking comment.

Unsicker was prepared to challenge House Minority Leader Crystal Quade for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. The seat will be open because Republican Gov. Mike Parson is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.

Republicans, who control all of Missouri's statewide elected offices, are highly favored to win the Missouri governorship.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy