Exiled Missouri lawmaker blocked from running for governor as Democrat

JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri Democrats on Tuesday blocked a blacklisted state lawmaker from running for governor as a Democrat.

The Democratic Party on Tuesday refused to accept a filing fee from state Rep. Sarah Unsicker, who was exiled after social media posts last year showed her with a man cited by the Anti-Defamation League as a Holocaust denier.

House Democrats kicked her out of their caucus in December.

"Having been removed from the House Democratic Caucus by your peers, the Missouri Democratic Party does not wish to associate with you as a candidate," the party's lawyer, James Paul, wrote in a Tuesday letter to Unsicker.