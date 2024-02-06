Executive director of Community Partnership purchases SNAP Fitness

The head of a Cape Girardeau social service agency has purchased a local fitness center and has announced plans to rebrand and relocate the business.

Melissa Stickel, executive director of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, has acquired SNAP Fitness, 2530 William St., from Eric Goines, president and CEO of 180 Healthcare.

Stickel told the Southeast Missourian the idea of purchasing SNAP Fitness came up in a casual conversation a few months ago between her and Goines.

“He’s a friend of mine and he knew I was interested in business ownership,” she said. “I casually asked him one day if he could consider selling SNAP. It was more of a passing joke than anything, but he said ‘Well, actually, I would.’”

From there, Goines and Stickel negotiated the sale and business transition. Terms of the purchase have not been disclosed aside from the fact it became effective Jan. 1.

“Since it wasn’t officially up for sale, it was kind of a quiet transaction,” Stickel said, adding her business ownership does not affect her role with the Community Partnership organization.

“I’m still at the partnership. I’m not leaving there or changing my career focus,” she said. “I bought it (SNAP) as a business investment.”

The facility’s operations will remain under control of fitness manager Tamatha Crowson.

“She will continue to run the day-to-day operations, but I will be the visionary behind it as the business owner,” Stickel said. “I won’t be manning the desk, I won’t be signing people up and I won’t be training anybody. Those are all operational things that I won’t be part of.”