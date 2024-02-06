Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

A Missouri man who killed a couple during a robbery at their rural home more than a quarter of a century ago was put to death Tuesday, becoming just the fifth person executed in the United States this year.

Carman Deck, 56, died by injection at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. His fate was sealed a day earlier when neither the U.S. Supreme Court nor Gov. Mike Parson stepped in to halt the execution. Deck's death sentence was overturned three times before for procedural issues.

Deck mouthed a few inaudible words as the 5 grams of pentobarbital were administered, then puffed out a couple of breaths before all movement stopped, the process lasting just a few seconds.

"My hope is that one day the world will find peace and that we all will learn to be kind and loving to one another," Deck said in a written final statement. "We all are a part of this journey through life, connected in every way. Please give love, show love, BE LOVE!"

Parson, in a statement, said the couple killed, James and Zelma Long, "were innocent victims of Carman Deck's heinous violence. Tonight, justice was served."

Just four other people have been executed in the U.S. in 2022 -- Donald Anthony Grant and Gilbert Ray Postelle in Oklahoma, Matthew Reeves in Alabama and Carl Wayne Buntio last month in Texas. Eleven people were executed in the U.S. last year, the fewest since 1988.

Court records show Deck, of the St. Louis area, was a friend of the grandson of the Longs, who lived in De Soto, about 45 miles southwest of St. Louis. He knew the couple, in their late 60s, kept a safe in their home.

In July 1996, Deck and his sister stopped at the home under the guise of asking directions. Deck wasn't surprised the couple let them in.

"They're country folks," Deck told a detective, according to court records. "They always do."

Once inside, Deck pulled a gun from his waistband. At Deck's command, Zelma Long opened the safe and removed jewelry, then got $200 from her purse and more money hidden in a canister.