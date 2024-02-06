Execution date set for man convicted of killing 81-year-old

ST. LOUIS -- A Missouri man convicted of killing an 81-year-old mobile home park manager nearly three decades ago now faces execution in May.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a May19 execution date for Walter Barton, 64. He would be the first Missouri inmate put to death since Russell Bucklew was executed in October. The state Supreme Court initially set an execution date of May 20 before revising it hours later. No explanation was given, but Missouri executions typically occur on Tuesdays and May 19 is a Tuesday.

Barton's case has been tied up in court for years due to mistrials, appeals and two overturned convictions, and his attorney continues to maintain his innocence.

Gladys Kuehler operated a mobile home park in the southwestern Missouri town of Ozark, near Springfield. In October 1991, friends and relatives of Kuehler were concerned when they couldn't reach her, and contacted police.

Officers found Kuehler dead inside her mobile home. She had been beaten, sexually assaulted and stabbed more than 50 times.

DNA testing showed a stain on Barton's clothing was Kuehler's blood.