Editor's note: The following story has been edited to correct the elementary school in which one of the sources taught. The Southeast Missourian regrets the error.

For one Haitian educator, differences between schools in Cape Girardeau and Haiti provide a great way to explore new methods for each.

Ritha Antoine of Respire Haiti visited Cape Girardeau schools for two weeks in August.

Respire Haiti, a mission school founded by American native Megan Boudreaux in 2011, is in Gressier, a city of about 25,000 people, but with another 100,000 in the surrounding area.

Antoine, an administrator at Respire Haiti’s elementary school, said the differences between education in Gressier and in Cape Girardeau were not as stark as she had expected.

“It’s different, but in some ways, it’s almost the same,” Antoine said. Teachers dress more formally in Haiti, she said, and supplies are different.

For example, some of the teachers in Haiti have laptops, but definitely not the students, Antoine said.

Even supplies such as paper, pencils, crayons and markers just aren’t as widely available.

Respire Haiti board member Becky Harding said books are treasured in Haiti — even kept under lock and key in some places.

Right now, at Respire, the board is trying to gather enough funds to put in a library, Harding said, which will make a big difference to the 550 students there.

Asked whether the students in Haiti are different from students in Cape Girardeau, Antoine shook her head, laughing, and said, “Kids are kids.”

Antoine is the first educator from Respire to come to Cape Girardeau for training, she said.

In her role, Antoine acts mostly as an assistant principal would in the U.S., she said.

“I work with the director and the teachers,” she said.

“When they need supplies, I get them supplies,” she added. “Usually, when I have time, I visit the teachers, see how their classrooms are working.”

If she sees something she doesn’t like, she and the teacher can work together and figure out a better solution, she said.

The idea behind her visit to Cape Girardeau was for her to grab ideas and bring them back to her teachers in Gressier.

“It’s a lot,” she said, laughing.

Antoine was able to shadow Amy Dunn, a teacher at Blanchard Elementary School, and she said she learned from her — not a lot of concrete items, but she said she has plans she can bring back to her teachers.

One item Antoine told the Cape Girardeau educators about was the way students get the teacher’s attention.

“Here, students raise their hands to get the teacher’s attention,” Antoine said, but at Respire, the students will call, “Madam?” and hold out a different number of fingers to indicate what they want: two fingers if a student needs a pencil, four if he or she wants to go outside, and so on, Antoine said.

Antoine said one of the major challenges her teachers face in Haiti is a language barrier. Haitian Creole is the common language, she said, but French is the language used to teach students in most Haitian schools.

“That can be hard for students,” Antoine said.