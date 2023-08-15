Excel Center in Cape Girardeau starts its first term

Cape Girardeau Excel Center started high school diploma classes for adults Monday, Aug. 14.

Excel Center is a free high school for those 21 or older who did not receive a diploma. It is not a GED program, and students receive a diploma at the end of the program.

The center offers four daytime classes. The classes start at 8:40 a.m. and end at 2:35 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Students can take up to four classes.

There is also an evening class available — from 5:45 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.