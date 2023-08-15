All sections
August 15, 2023

Excel Center in Cape Girardeau starts its first term

Cape Girardeau Excel Center started high school diploma classes for adults Monday, Aug. 14. Excel Center is a free high school for those 21 or older who did not receive a diploma. It is not a GED program, and students receive a diploma at the end of the program...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini

Cape Girardeau Excel Center started high school diploma classes for adults Monday, Aug. 14.

Excel Center is a free high school for those 21 or older who did not receive a diploma. It is not a GED program, and students receive a diploma at the end of the program.

The center offers four daytime classes. The classes start at 8:40 a.m. and end at 2:35 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Students can take up to four classes.

There is also an evening class available — from 5:45 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

Students who attend classes at Excel Center can access free child care while they are at the school facility.

To use the school's services, students must be 21 or older and a resident of Missouri. A valid Missouri driver's license or a valid state issued ID is required at the time of registration.

"Our mission is the same as Goodwill's mission; we are changing lives through the power of work. We are giving individuals who are getting their high school diploma an opportunity to explore career paths and get into a career field that fits them as a person," said Blane Keel, director of Excel Center.

Excel Center holds five terms per year. Term 1 runs through Thursday, Oct. 5.

The center is accepting students for Term 1 through Thursday, Aug. 17.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

