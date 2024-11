Excavation equipment removes parking lot concrete along U.S. 61 on Wednesday, April 19, for the $48 million Cape Girardeau County jail expansion project in Jackson. The Penzel Treanor design-build team has been tasked with the lockup expansion, which will increase the bed capacity to 495 by Dec. 31, 2024. The existing jail, which officials report is overcrowded, is at 216 N. Missouri St. Jeff Long