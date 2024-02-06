Ex-wife: Greitens 'unhinged;' candidate calls claims 'lies'

The ex-wife of Eric Greitens said in a sworn statement that the former Missouri governor and current U.S. Senate candidate has become erratic and unhinged since she accused him of abuse in an earlier court filing.

Sheena and Eric Greitens have been trading accusations in a child custody case. In a March affidavit, Sheena Greitens said her ex-husband was physically abusive and demonstrated "unstable and coercive behavior" so concerning that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms.

In the latest filing on Thursday, Sheena Greitens said her husband's reaction to the March 21 affidavit is consistent with his past behavior.

"When his political future is at risk, he becomes erratic, unhinged, coercive, and threatening," she said.

Tim Parlatore, Greitens's attorney, said Tuesday that Sheena Greitens's allegations "are complete and total lies." He said the Greitens team has offered her a chance to apologize and resolve their differences in mediation, "but it seems like she intends to double down instead, which is unfortunate because the only victims of that are the children."

Parlatore reiterated the Greitens team's belief leading Republicans worked with Sheena Greitens, orchestrating the court filings to undermine his Senate bid. But Sheena Greitens wrote she alone drafted them.

"Neither Karl Rove, nor Mitch McConnell, nor any other so-called political operatives drafted it for me," she said in the filing on Thursday.

Eric Greitens was a rising GOP star after his 2016 election, a charismatic former Navy SEAL officer and Rhodes scholar who founded a not-for-profit benefiting veterans. But in February 2018, he was indicted on an invasion-of-privacy charge, accused of taking a compromising photo of his St. Louis hairstylist without her consent during a 2015 extramarital affair.