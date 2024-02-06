All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 8, 2020

Ex-wife convicted of Missouri husband's 2007 murder

Ex-wife convicted of Missouri husband's 2007 murder PARKVILLE, Mo. -- Twelve years after a man was found shot to death at his Riverside home, his ex-wife has been convicted of first-degree murder in his death. A Platte County jury on Thursday found Letti Strait, 59, of Parkville, guilty for her role in the death of Charles Cammisano on Sept. 1, 2007, Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said...

Ex-wife convicted of Missouri husband's 2007 murder

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- Twelve years after a man was found shot to death at his Riverside home, his ex-wife has been convicted of first-degree murder in his death.

A Platte County jury on Thursday found Letti Strait, 59, of Parkville, guilty for her role in the death of Charles Cammisano on Sept. 1, 2007, Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said.

Strait's husband, Terry Strait, pleaded guilty earlier to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and is awaiting sentencing. He testified that he waited outside Cammisano's home while Letti Strait went inside and shot her ex-husband.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Prosecutors said Cammisano and Strait had argued for several months before the shooting because she had improperly claimed custody of four Cammisano children in order to collect food stamps.

Cammisano had primary custody of the four children. In July 2007, his application for food stamps was rejected because Strait had been improperly collecting food stamp benefits for the children for more than two years.

Strait was convicted in 2011 of attempted tax evasion and filing a false tax return for her food stamp fraud and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Strait will be sentenced May 26. The only possible sentence is life without parole.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy