Ex-wife convicted of Missouri husband's 2007 murder

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- Twelve years after a man was found shot to death at his Riverside home, his ex-wife has been convicted of first-degree murder in his death.

A Platte County jury on Thursday found Letti Strait, 59, of Parkville, guilty for her role in the death of Charles Cammisano on Sept. 1, 2007, Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said.

Strait's husband, Terry Strait, pleaded guilty earlier to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and is awaiting sentencing. He testified that he waited outside Cammisano's home while Letti Strait went inside and shot her ex-husband.