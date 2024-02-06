Ex-Washington University chancellor William Danforth dies

O'FALLON, Mo. -- William Danforth, a member of a prominent St. Louis family and the leader who oversaw Washington University's rise to national prominence during his 24-year career as chancellor, has died. He was 94.

Washington University confirmed Danforth died Wednesday at his home in the St. Louis suburb of Ladue, Missouri. No cause of death was released.

Danforth was the older brother of John Danforth, who served three terms as a Republican senator, and later served as ambassador to the United Nations. His late brother, Donald, served as president of Ralston Purina, the company founded by the brothers' grandfather.

William Danforth was born in 1926. Opting out of a career with the family company, Danforth chose a medical career, earning a medical degree from Harvard.

After serving two years in the Korean War, Danforth and his wife, Elizabeth, returned to St. Louis, where he became an instructor at Washington University, eventually moving up to president of the medical school, vice chancellor and, in 1971, chancellor. He held the post until retiring in 1995.