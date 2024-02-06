Ex-U.S. Rep. Todd Akin, sunk by 'legitimate rape' remark, dies

Former U.S. Rep. Todd Akin, a conservative Missouri Republican whose comment that women’s bodies have a way of avoiding pregnancies in cases of “legitimate rape” sunk his bid for the U.S. Senate and became a cautionary tale for other GOP candidates, has died. He was 74.

Akin had cancer for several years, his son Perry said in a statement. He died late Sunday at his home in Wildwood, a St. Louis suburb.

“As my father’s death approached, we had people from all different walks of life share story after story of the personal impact he had on them,” Perry Akin said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“He was a devout Christian, a great father, and a friend to many. We cherish many fond memories from him driving the tractor at our annual hayride, to his riveting delivery of the freedom story at 4th of July parties dressed in the full uniform of a colonial minuteman. The family is thankful for his legacy: a man with a servant’s heart who stood for truth.”

Akin represented a Republican-leaning eastern Missouri district that included St. Louis-area suburbs for 12 years, giving up a safe seat to run for the U.S. Senate in 2012. He emerged from a crowded GOP primary to challenge then incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, only to seriously hurt Republicans’ chances of recapturing a Senate majority less than two weeks later.

Akin, a strong abortion opponent, was asked during an interview by a St. Louis television station whether he supported allowing abortions for women who have been raped. He answered “from what I understand from doctors” such pregnancies are “really rare.”

He added: “If it’s a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down.”

His comments sparked an outcry. The Republican presidential candidate, Mitt Romney, immediately rebuked Akin and said his campaign would allow abortions in such cases.

Akin visited the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau on Sept, 25, 2012, vowing not to quit the race despite pleas by GOP leaders for him to step aside.

On that fall day, six weeks to the day before an election he would lose by a 55% to 39% margin to McCaskill, Akin addressed a crowd of 80 people inside the facility.

“Three weeks ago, I had a bunch of people telling me to quit,” Akin said. “Like any decision, the first thing I thought of was what is the right thing to do (and) when all is said and done, the people of Missouri chose me to do a job — and that is to replace Claire McCaskill.”

According to previous reporting by the Southeast Missourian, Akin lost the financial support of the Republican National Committee, the GOP’s Senate campaign organization and a political action committee affiliated with Republican strategist Karl Rove — eliminating millions of dollars of planned advertising in the Show Me State.

Following the rape remark for which he apologized repeatedly in the waning days of the contest, Akin launched a statewide bus tour and asked for donations to replenish the financially strapped campaign that brought him to Cape Girardeau.

On Twitter Monday, following news of her former opponent’s death, McCaskill released the following statement: “(Akin) was a nice man and although we had major disagreements about just about everything, he was authentic to his beliefs. He actually believed in everything he said, which is a tribute to his character. My thoughts are with his lovely family.”