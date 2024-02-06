All sections
NewsJanuary 12, 2019

Ex-tax preparer admits to filing nearly 100 false returns

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A onetime St. Louis County tax preparer who admitted to filing nearly 100 false returns has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Rennell Mace entered the plea Wednesday. It states he filed returns with false wage amounts to claim earned income tax credits for clients or false educational expenses to receive tax credits. Mace now lives in the Atlanta area.

The agreement states Mace and others involved in the scheme were paid $342,741 from 2009 through 2014. Under recommended federal sentencing guidelines, he could face 18 to 24 years in prison.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

State News
