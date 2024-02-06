Ex-state official Kander announces run for Kansas City mayor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A former Missouri secretary of state who garnered national attention during an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate announced Monday he's running for Kansas City mayor.

"I'm running for mayor because I want to make sure no matter where you live in the city or how you grew up, you have a chance to build a successful life right here," Jason Kander said in a statement.

It was a surprising announcement for someone often mentioned by political observers as a possible Democratic candidate for president.

"Yet the mayoral office would give Kander a new way to stay in the spotlight," said Allan Katz, a political-science professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and a former U.S. ambassador.

"Our current mayor has created a larger-than-life presence," Katz said, referring to Mayor Sly James. "I think he has, among other things, offered a primer to someone who has aspirations beyond being mayor of Kansas City."

The danger for Kander, Katz added, would be the impact of another political loss.

Kander faces more than half a dozen declared candidates in the nonpartisan race. All of them, however, will now have to reckon with their new opponent's name recognition and resume. One, Jolie Justus, a councilwoman who was among the contenders, announced in the lead up to Kander's announcement she will instead run for re-election to her council seat. She said in a statement she wished to avoid a "long, expensive, and divisive fight" and she and Kander "share a common vision for our city."

Kander, 37, is a former Army intelligence officer who served in Afghanistan. He spent four years as Missouri's secretary of state and four years as a state House representative.

That experience helped him launch a competitive bid for U.S. Senate in 2016 against incumbent Republican Roy Blunt. He lost by less than 3 percentage points, a notable finish in a year when President Donald Trump, former Gov. Eric Greitens and other Republicans carried the state by much larger margins.