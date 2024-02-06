A former Democratic prosecutor in St. Louis admitted she shouldn’t have used thousands of dollars in public funds to pay herself back after getting fined for mistakes while prosecuting a Republican governor, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

Kim Gardner resigned under fire last year after being elected the city’s first Black circuit attorney in 2016. She will avoid federal criminal prosecution for misusing the $5,004 in public funds as long as she pays them back and follows other rules of a pretrial diversion agreement. She signed the agreement over the summer and it was finalized this month.

Gardner was part of a movement of progressive prosecutors who sought diversion to mental health treatment or drug abuse treatment for low-level crimes, pledged to hold police more accountable, and sought to free inmates who were wrongfully convicted.

She was frequently criticized by Republican leaders who cited low rates of convictions in homicide cases, high office turnover and other concerns. Before her tumultuous term came to an end in May 2023, she frequently butted heads with police and conservatives.

In 2018, she charged former Gov. Eric Greitens, then a rising star in GOP politics, with felony invasion of privacy, accusing him of taking a compromising photo of a woman during an affair. The charge was eventually dropped. Greitens resigned in June 2018.

Scrutiny of the case led to the conviction of Gardner’s investigator, and Gardner received a written reprimand from the Missouri Supreme Court for issues with how documents in the case were handled.