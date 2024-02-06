Ex-St. Louis officer declines plea deal in colleague beating

ST. LOUIS -- A former St. Louis police officer who was set to plead guilty in the 2017 beating of a Black colleague who was working undercover is now taking his case to trial.

A judge on Monday scheduled Christopher Myers' trial on a federal charge of destruction of evidence for May 2, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He had been set to plead guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights, in which he would have admitted to damaging detective Luther Hall's phone on the night Hall was beaten by fellow officers.

Myers, who is white, would have agreed to a sentence of probation in the deal. Now, Myers faces years in prison if he's convicted.

Myers announced his change of mind about the plea agreement after U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber recused himself from Myers' case last week. Webber did not list a reason for his recusal.