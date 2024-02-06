All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 13, 2024

Ex-Sikeston cop receives 20-year sentence for child sexual abuse charges

A former Sikeston, Missouri, police officer was sentenced to 20 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his conviction of statutory rape of a child younger than than 14 years old. Brian L. Robinson was sentenced on May 3 to 20 years on each of four counts, but they will run concurrently. He will serve at least 85% of his sentence. Judge Benjamin Lewis ordered the sentence...

Southeast Missourian
Brian Robinson
Brian Robinson

A former Sikeston, Missouri, police officer was sentenced to 20 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his conviction of statutory rape of a child younger than than 14 years old.

Brian L. Robinson was sentenced on May 3 to 20 years on each of four counts, but they will run concurrently. He will serve at least 85% of his sentence. Judge Benjamin Lewis ordered the sentence.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The case was handled in Perry County Court on a change of venue from Scott County.

Robinson was accused of sexual abuse in the summer of 2006, when the victim was 8 years old and Robinson was 18.

He was a 32-year-old Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer when he was charged in 2020. He was originally charged with six counts of sexual crimes involving the minor.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy