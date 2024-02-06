A former Sikeston, Missouri, police officer was sentenced to 20 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his conviction of statutory rape of a child younger than than 14 years old.
Brian L. Robinson was sentenced on May 3 to 20 years on each of four counts, but they will run concurrently. He will serve at least 85% of his sentence. Judge Benjamin Lewis ordered the sentence.
The case was handled in Perry County Court on a change of venue from Scott County.
Robinson was accused of sexual abuse in the summer of 2006, when the victim was 8 years old and Robinson was 18.
He was a 32-year-old Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer when he was charged in 2020. He was originally charged with six counts of sexual crimes involving the minor.
