Ex-Missouri police chief indicted in drug overdose death

LOUISIANA, Mo. -- The former police chief of a small northeast Missouri town is facing second-degree murder charges after his girlfriend's brother died of a drug overdose in his home last year.

William E. Jones, 50, the former police chief in Louisiana, Missouri, was indicted by a Pike County grand jury on seven charges in the death of 24-year-old Gabriel Thone, who was found dead on the floor of a bedroom in Jones' house in October.

Jones was arrested Friday and is being held on $1 million cash bail, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Thone was the brother of Jones' girlfriend, Alexis Thone. Another of Thone's brothers also overdosed at the home but was revived by paramedics.

Jones was charged in October with several felonies, including drug trafficking and stealing the drugs from police department's evidence locker. He was fired as police chief when those charges were filed.

Second-degree murder alleges a person died as the result of someone committing a felony. The underlying felony that prosecutors allege in Jones' case is trafficking fentanyl.