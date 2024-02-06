All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 18, 2023

Ex-Missouri police chief indicted in drug overdose death

LOUISIANA, Mo. -- The former police chief of a small northeast Missouri town is facing second-degree murder charges after his girlfriend's brother died of a drug overdose in his home last year. William E. Jones, 50, the former police chief in Louisiana, Missouri, was indicted by a Pike County grand jury on seven charges in the death of 24-year-old Gabriel Thone, who was found dead on the floor of a bedroom in Jones' house in October...

Associated Press

LOUISIANA, Mo. -- The former police chief of a small northeast Missouri town is facing second-degree murder charges after his girlfriend's brother died of a drug overdose in his home last year.

William E. Jones, 50, the former police chief in Louisiana, Missouri, was indicted by a Pike County grand jury on seven charges in the death of 24-year-old Gabriel Thone, who was found dead on the floor of a bedroom in Jones' house in October.

Jones was arrested Friday and is being held on $1 million cash bail, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Thone was the brother of Jones' girlfriend, Alexis Thone. Another of Thone's brothers also overdosed at the home but was revived by paramedics.

Jones was charged in October with several felonies, including drug trafficking and stealing the drugs from police department's evidence locker. He was fired as police chief when those charges were filed.

Second-degree murder alleges a person died as the result of someone committing a felony. The underlying felony that prosecutors allege in Jones' case is trafficking fentanyl.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jones' lawyer, Christopher Lozano, said Jones is innocent.

"He's only guilty of loving somebody with a drug problem -- the girlfriend," Lozano said. "Her two brothers were house guests, and it's tragic. That's it."

The girlfriend, Alexis Thone, 25, of O'Fallon told investigators she didn't know where her brother got the drugs. Jones said he "had no idea" illegal drugs were being used in his home, court documents said.

Louisiana, a town of about 3,200 residents, is about 90 miles northwest of St. Louis.

In the case filed in October, Jones was accused in court documents of taking methamphetamine from the police department's evidence locker and throwing narcotic test kits in a dumpster before deputies arrived.

Alexis Thone also was charged with second-degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance in October.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy