Ex-Missouri death-row inmate re-sentenced to life in prison

ST. LOUIS -- After maintaining his innocence for more than a quarter of a century, Reginald Clemons admitted Monday he took part in the rape and killing of two sisters who were pushed from an abandoned St. Louis bridge into the Mississippi River.

Clemons spent 22 years on death row before the Missouri Supreme Court threw out the conviction in 2015 after finding prosecutors suppressed evidence police had beaten a confession out of him. His case drew support from prisoners' rights organizations and legal groups.

But on Monday, he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of rape and one count of first-degree robbery. Under a plea agreement, Clemons, 46, was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences.

Asked by Circuit Judge Rex Burlison whether the allegations against him were true, Clemons replied, "Yes, your honor," according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"There's no happy ending for this family that has been through so much, but I was relieved that he finally owned up to what he did," former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce, who made the decision to re-try the case, said.

Julie Kerry, 20, and her 19-year-old sister, Robin, were visiting the abandoned Chain of Rocks bridge with a male cousin, Thomas Cummins, late on the night of April 4, 1991. They encountered Clemons, who was 19 at the time, along with his cousin, Antonio Richardson, and two friends, Marlin Gray and Daniel Winfrey.

Clemons and his friends robbed Cummins of money and a watch, and they took turns raping the Kerry sisters. They then led the three through a manhole to a substructure of the bridge, from which they pushed the sisters into the river and forced Cummins to jump.

Julie Kerry's body was found three weeks later, 150 miles downriver. Robin Kerry's body never was recovered. Cummins was able to swim to shore.

Winfrey received a 30-year sentence in exchange for his cooperation and since has been paroled. Gray was executed in 2005. Richardson's death sentence was commuted to life in prison without parole.