Ex-mayor Paul Sander files for another aldermanic term in Jackson

This story is updated.

Former Jackson Mayor Paul Sander filed the necessary paperwork Friday to run for another two-year term representing the city's 1st Ward.

"There's a lot going on in Jackson. It's a nice place to live, it's one of the fastest-growing communities in Missouri and I've lived my whole life here," said Sander, who added he is the fourth generation of his family to serve as an officeholder in Cape Girardeau County.

"I've always had an interest in finances and I enjoy being accessible to citizens. If someone calls me, I'll call them back."

Sander's institutional knowledge of the Cape Girardeau County county-seat community extends to his cumulative 24 years to date holding office in the city.

Starting in 1986, Sander served on Jackson's aldermanic council until his election as mayor seven years later.

In 1993, Sander ended the 20-year term of the late Carlton "Cotton" G. Meyer, prevailing in the April mayoral primary that year 57.3% to 42.7%.