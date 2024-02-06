Ex-inmate alleges mistreatment at southwest Missouri jail

NEVADA, Mo. -- A former inmate alleges in a lawsuit he was paraded naked through a southwest Missouri jail and had buckets of water thrown at his face by a jailer who later was charged with shooting an assault rifle at deputies.

The lawsuit Harry Foreman filed this month in Vernon County is the second in recent weeks alleging misconduct at the county's jail.

The Joplin Globe reported a lawsuit filed last month alleged a different inmate, Alexander Trexel, was forced to participate in "fight nights" at the jail.

Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher said through his office manager the department hadn't received the latest lawsuit, and it was policy not to comment on pending legal matters. The suit seeks an unspecified amount in damages, as well as mandatory training.

Foreman, 49, was arrested March 15 on outstanding felony warrants. Foreman was charged with resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault after he told the officers he didn't know of any warrants and ran away, according to the affidavit.

He eventually was taken to the jail, where his lawsuit alleges a jailer slammed the handcuffed man to the ground when he asked why he had been arrested.

The suit said another jailer, Darris Meyers, took Foreman from a small cell hours later and told him to strip naked and stand in a shower.