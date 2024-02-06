Ex-governor rushes to scene of double homicide

ST. LOUIS -- Former Gov. Eric Greitens was on the scene of a double homicide near Saint Louis University, where he rendered first aid to the shooting victims, according to news reports.

Greitens and a friend were in the area having dinner when a barrage of gunshots rang out just after 8 p.m. Monday. Greitens and the friend rushed to the scene to try to help two men who had been shot until medics arrived, St. Louis television station KTVI reported.

Police said a 20-year-old man died at the scene, and a 21-year-old man later died at a hospital. Police had not released the names of the victims by Tuesday morning, and no arrests had been reported.