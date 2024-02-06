All sections
NewsJuly 15, 2020

Ex-governor rushes to scene of double homicide

ST. LOUIS -- Former Gov. Eric Greitens was on the scene of a double homicide near Saint Louis University, where he rendered first aid to the shooting victims, according to news reports. Greitens and a friend were in the area having dinner when a barrage of gunshots rang out just after 8 p.m. Monday. Greitens and the friend rushed to the scene to try to help two men who had been shot until medics arrived, St. Louis television station KTVI reported...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Former Gov. Eric Greitens was on the scene of a double homicide near Saint Louis University, where he rendered first aid to the shooting victims, according to news reports.

Greitens and a friend were in the area having dinner when a barrage of gunshots rang out just after 8 p.m. Monday. Greitens and the friend rushed to the scene to try to help two men who had been shot until medics arrived, St. Louis television station KTVI reported.

Police said a 20-year-old man died at the scene, and a 21-year-old man later died at a hospital. Police had not released the names of the victims by Tuesday morning, and no arrests had been reported.

Greitens, a former Navy SEAL, told the news station that he put a tourniquet on one of the victims.

"It is unfortunately one of the most dangerous places in the country," Greitens said of St. Louis.

Greitens resigned in 2018 amid a number of political scandals, including campaign misconduct and accusations he took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during a 2015 extramarital affair.

State News
