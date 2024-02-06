Ex-Gov. Greitens subpoenaed in open records dispute

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Former Gov. Eric Greitens has been subpoenaed in an open records lawsuit filed by a Democratic candidate for Missouri attorney general seeking records concerning possible violations of campaign donation rules.

The Cole County Circuit Court issued the subpoena Thursday as part of a lawsuit filed last year by St. Louis lawyer Elad Gross against Gov. Mike Parson's administration. Gross sued after the office charged him $3,600 to process an open records request.

He is seeking communications concerning a not-for-profit, A New Missouri, that raised millions of dollars for Greitens. The organization did not have to follow campaign contribution limits, or disclosure requirements, leading to allegations it was formed only to evade campaign finance laws to support Greitens.

Greitens resigned in June amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations. Parson, who was lieutenant governor, then became governor.

In the subpoena, Gross asks Greitens to provide any and all communications, records or other documents "involving you, campaign donors, state employees, consultants, and/or others and the use of dark money, anonymous campaign donations, plans or processes to conceal public records, and/or nonprofit organizations for political purposes."