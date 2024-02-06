All sections
NewsFebruary 23, 2019

Ex-Gov. Greitens subpoenaed in open records dispute

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Former Gov. Eric Greitens has been subpoenaed in an open records lawsuit filed by a Democratic candidate for Missouri attorney general seeking records concerning possible violations of campaign donation rules. The Cole County Circuit Court issued the subpoena Thursday as part of a lawsuit filed last year by St. Louis lawyer Elad Gross against Gov. Mike Parson's administration. Gross sued after the office charged him $3,600 to process an open records request...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Former Gov. Eric Greitens has been subpoenaed in an open records lawsuit filed by a Democratic candidate for Missouri attorney general seeking records concerning possible violations of campaign donation rules.

The Cole County Circuit Court issued the subpoena Thursday as part of a lawsuit filed last year by St. Louis lawyer Elad Gross against Gov. Mike Parson's administration. Gross sued after the office charged him $3,600 to process an open records request.

He is seeking communications concerning a not-for-profit, A New Missouri, that raised millions of dollars for Greitens. The organization did not have to follow campaign contribution limits, or disclosure requirements, leading to allegations it was formed only to evade campaign finance laws to support Greitens.

Greitens resigned in June amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations. Parson, who was lieutenant governor, then became governor.

In the subpoena, Gross asks Greitens to provide any and all communications, records or other documents "involving you, campaign donors, state employees, consultants, and/or others and the use of dark money, anonymous campaign donations, plans or processes to conceal public records, and/or nonprofit organizations for political purposes."

Attorney General Eric Schmitt is defending the governor's office in the lawsuit. His spokesman, Chris Nuelle, declined to comment Friday. Catherine Hanaway, an attorney who has represented Greitens' campaign committee, did not immediately respond to an email and phone messages.

Gross also subpoenaed Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley last week seeking information on how Hawley's office handled an open records complaint Gross filed with the attorney general's office last year, while Hawley was attorney general.

Hawley's attorneys have moved to quash Gross' subpoena. Gross said Friday that Hawley has continued to evade service of the subpoena.

Hawley's spokeswoman, Kelli Ford, last week called Gross' efforts a political stunt and noted Hawley is not a party to the lawsuit.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

State News
