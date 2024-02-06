Ex-Gov. Greitens announces 2022 U.S. Senate bid

ST. LOUIS — Eric Greitens, the former Navy SEAL officer who rose quickly to become governor before scandal forced him out of office just a year and a half into his tenure, announced Monday he will run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Roy Blunt.

The announcement by Greitens, 46, came 14 days after Blunt said he would not seek a third term in 2022.

Greitens was a political outsider when he ran for governor in 2016, but his resume was impressive. In addition to his role in the elite military outfit, he was a best-selling author, a Rhodes scholar and had started a successful charity for veterans.

Greitens defeated establishment Republicans in the primary before winning in November. By the end of his first year in office, Greitens was getting buzz as a potential future presidential contender.

It all began to fall apart in January 2018 when a St. Louis TV station aired a report about an extramarital affair with his hairdresser in 2015, before he was elected. A month later, following an investigation by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a grand jury indicted Greitens for invasion of privacy, accusing him of taking a compromising photo of the woman and threatening to use it as blackmail if she ever spoke of the encounter.