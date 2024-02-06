Ex-East St. Louis linebacker sues, says has brain damage

Hunt said he complained to coaches about concussion symptoms during a 2008 game but was sent back to play. Hunt said he had several small strokes and a seizure, was hospitalized for five weeks and has permanent brain and neurological damage. He’s seeking $200,000 for medical treatment and more than $50,000 for other damages.

School district officials said they will “vigorously defend” against the lawsuit. Sunkett didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Schutt and Curt Smith’s declined to comment.

