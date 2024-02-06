Eviction moratorium extended: not forgiveness, says Cape company

David Soto of Cape Girardeau-based Soto Property Solutions, a property management company located at 735 Broadway, said Congress's just-approved stimulus package grants a delay, not forgiveness, in paying rent.

The $900 billion stimulus, signed by President Trump one week ago, has a provision to extend the federal eviction moratorium until Jan. 31.

In August, the Aspen Institute, a think tank headquartered in Washington, D.C., warned up to 40 million Americans were at risk of eviction this year due to non-payment of rent if economic conditions remained unchanged.

Included in the new stimulus package is $25 billion in renters' assistance.

"We've been very fortunate locally," said Soto, whose company manages nearly 600 leased units which house about 1,000 renters, with 80% in Cape Girardeau County, adding a decided majority of his renters are current or have worked out a payment plan.

Soto's firm also manages property in Perry County, Sikeston and in the St. Louis area.

"We've had to start eviction procedures on three renters," Soto said, who added the moratorium doesn't halt the process but forbids "putting people out" of their homes at least until the end of the month.

Declaration

Soto referenced a sworn declaration the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is requiring of renters who find themselves facing eviction.

The CDC's declaration for a "temporary halt in evictions to prevent further COVID-19 spread," is not blanket coverage for all non-payment situations.