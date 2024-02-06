Events slated to honor Women's History Month

In celebration of National Women's History Month, local activist Debra Mitchell-Braxton is hosting two events, "to recognize the outstanding women that made significant contributions to American history."
In honor of Mitchell-Braxton's mother, Denza Zenobia Mitchell, a sixth annual Hat Luncheon will be held at noon on Saturday at Mount Auburn Christian Church in Cape Girardeau.
"My mom was very much a 'fashionista' and she wore beautiful hats and beautiful lace gloves," Mitchell-Braxton said of the theme.
Minister Tasha Blake will be this year's guest speaker. Mitchell-Braxton expects around 200 attendees.
Mitchell-Braxton said her mother served more than 60 years at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau, which she said is the oldest African American Church in Missouri.
Mitchell served within several different capacities at the church, Mitchell-Braxton said, including choir director, pianist and banquet planner.
"The second year we had the luncheon she [died], so we renamed it in her honor," Mitchell-Braxton said. "It's a missionary fundraiser. Everything we make, the family of my mom, we're donating to the church."
The funds help those in need within the community pay bills through the church's Delia Lane Missionary Society, Mitchell-Braxton said.
To honor Rosa Parks, who was "symbolic in making sure all people of all races are able to take any seat on the bus," and Coretta Scott King, a 14th annual tribute will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at St. James AME Church.
Mitchell-Braxton said when Coretta Scott King died, she also was added to the annual celebration.
"We'll have tributes given by other people to honor other ladies, of all ethnicities that have contributed to our history," Mitchell-Braxton said. "It's really a time to educate people about some of the women."
Musical and theatrical presentations also will be featured, she added.
For additional event information and to RSVP, call (573) 275-6814.
