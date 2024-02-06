Events slated to honor Women's History Month

In celebration of National Women's History Month, local activist Debra Mitchell-Braxton is hosting two events, "to recognize the outstanding women that made significant contributions to American history."

Hat Luncheon

In honor of Mitchell-Braxton's mother, Denza Zenobia Mitchell, a sixth annual Hat Luncheon will be held at noon on Saturday at Mount Auburn Christian Church in Cape Girardeau.

"My mom was very much a 'fashionista' and she wore beautiful hats and beautiful lace gloves," Mitchell-Braxton said of the theme.

Minister Tasha Blake will be this year's guest speaker. Mitchell-Braxton expects around 200 attendees.

Mitchell-Braxton said her mother served more than 60 years at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau, which she said is the oldest African American Church in Missouri.

Mitchell served within several different capacities at the church, Mitchell-Braxton said, including choir director, pianist and banquet planner.

"The second year we had the luncheon she [died], so we renamed it in her honor," Mitchell-Braxton said. "It's a missionary fundraiser. Everything we make, the family of my mom, we're donating to the church."