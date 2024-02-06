Events planned to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day

A slew of events will take place across Cape Girardeau to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed Monday, Jan. 16. The festivities will include service projects and gatherings to honor the late civil rights leader.

In 1994, Congress dedicated the holiday as a National Day of Service. This year's service event in Cape Girardeau will be a donation drive from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Osage Centre and Shawnee Park Center. Residents are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items, winter clothes, toiletries and blankets.

"I would just encourage everybody to go in their pantries, go to one of the area stores, and drop off something that we can take to the agencies," Debra Mitchell-Braxton said. Mitchell-Braxton is the executive director of the citywide celebration.

She said the donations will be given to various schools and organizations such as First Call for Help and The People's Shelter at St. James AME Church.

Many not-for-profits struggle with supplies this time of year and need to be replenished after the holidays. The celebration director said the donation drive embodies a famous quote from King; "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'"