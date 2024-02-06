Events mark return of bald eagles to area

The Missouri Department of Conservation is celebrating the return of bald eagles to Mingo National Wildlife Refuge, Duck Creek Conservation Area and Lake Wappapello.

Eagle Days will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at Puxico Activity Center (FEMA building), 481 N. Bedford St. in Puxico, Missouri. The event will include live bald eagle shows from the World Bird Sanctuary at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The eagle shows have a capacity of 400 people.