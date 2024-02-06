All sections
NewsJanuary 27, 2023

Events mark return of bald eagles to area

The Missouri Department of Conservation is celebrating the return of bald eagles to Mingo National Wildlife Refuge, Duck Creek Conservation Area and Lake Wappapello. Eagle Days will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at Puxico Activity Center (FEMA building), 481 N. Bedford St. in Puxico, Missouri. The event will include live bald eagle shows from the World Bird Sanctuary at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The eagle shows have a capacity of 400 people...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

The Missouri Department of Conservation is celebrating the return of bald eagles to Mingo National Wildlife Refuge, Duck Creek Conservation Area and Lake Wappapello.

Eagle Days will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at Puxico Activity Center (FEMA building), 481 N. Bedford St. in Puxico, Missouri. The event will include live bald eagle shows from the World Bird Sanctuary at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The eagle shows have a capacity of 400 people.

According to a news release, guests will be able to view bald eagles in the wild with assistance from volunteers and spotting scopes at select locations -- the Visitor Center at Lake Wappapello until 10 a.m., three locations on Mingo National Wildlife Refuge and one location at Duck Creek Conservation during the event hours.

All ages are welcome and no registration is needed.

