Note: This story has been updated to reflect correct start time of one event.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a nationally legislated day of service: "A day on, not a day off," said Debra Mitchell-Braxton, executive director of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Day of Service Act designating the holiday as a national day of service, Mitchell-Braxton said.
Several events are planned for Jan. 20 at the Shawnee Park Center to commemorate King's life and vision, she said.
The day begins with a breakfast at 8 a.m., featuring keynote speaker Lamonte Calvin. He is pastor of New Direction Outreach Ministries, and lives in Sikeston, Missouri.
At 11:30 a.m. at the park center, a luncheon benefit begins, with keynote speaker Charles Norris, an itinerant elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church since 2000.
Attendees to all events honoring King are asked to donate nonperishable food items, canned goods, toiletries, youth gloves, hats, scarves or school supplies.
"A lot of pantries need replenished," Mitchell-Braxton said. "A lot of people give in November and December, but people eat during the other 10 months of the year, too."
Mitchell-Braxton said she sees far too many children standing at bus stops without a hat, gloves or scarf, and hopes people will donate some winter outerwear for area children.
"Our goal is to collect hundreds of items to distribute to the various service agencies within the community," Mitchell-Braxton said. "Your support is so much needed to meet our goals."
Mitchell-Braxton encouraged everyone to think of the day as a holiday for everyone, and a call to service to others.
After Jan. 20, two events are planned elsewhere in the city: on Jan. 23, a roundtable discussion of King's influence as compared with activist Angela Davis' on the Civil Rights Movement will be held at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, and on Jan. 29, Southeast Missouri State University will host Davis as keynote speaker for the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner.
(Note: not all celebrations affiliated with the citywide celebration committee)
7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School, 205 Caruthers St. in Cape Girardeau
Keynote speaker: evangelist Flora Wiggins
6 p.m. Jan. 19 at LighthouseCape, 710 Southern Expressway in Cape Girardeau
Keynote speaker: Lamonte Calvin
8 a.m. Jan. 20 at Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau
11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau
Keynote speaker: Charles Norris
Noon Jan. 20 at Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau
Attendees must RSVP on or before Jan. 19 by contacting Debra Mitchell-Braxton, (573) 275-6814, or Sean Braxton, (573) 837-8029 or email seanwb92988@icloud.com
4 p.m. Jan. 20 at West Park Mall, J.C. Penney Court, 3049 William St. in Cape Girardeau
In lieu of admission fees, attendees are asked to donate nonperishable food item, canned goods, toiletries, youth gloves, hats, scarves or school supplies.
6 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau
A roundtable discussion to consider comparative impacts of Martin Luther King Jr. and Angela Davis on the Civil Rights Movement from the mid-20th century to the present.
www.capelibrary.org/event/civil-rights-icons
5 p.m. Jan. 29 at Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau
Angela Davis, an American political activist, academic and author, will present the keynote address at Southeast Missouri State University's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner. The theme for this year's dinner will be "Women in Action: Pursuing the Dream." More information: www.semo.edu/mlk/dinner, mlkcommittee@semo.edu or (573) 651-2626.
