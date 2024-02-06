Note: This story has been updated to reflect correct start time of one event.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a nationally legislated day of service: "A day on, not a day off," said Debra Mitchell-Braxton, executive director of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Day of Service Act designating the holiday as a national day of service, Mitchell-Braxton said.

Several events are planned for Jan. 20 at the Shawnee Park Center to commemorate King's life and vision, she said.

The day begins with a breakfast at 8 a.m., featuring keynote speaker Lamonte Calvin. He is pastor of New Direction Outreach Ministries, and lives in Sikeston, Missouri.

At 11:30 a.m. at the park center, a luncheon benefit begins, with keynote speaker Charles Norris, an itinerant elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church since 2000.

Attendees to all events honoring King are asked to donate nonperishable food items, canned goods, toiletries, youth gloves, hats, scarves or school supplies.

"A lot of pantries need replenished," Mitchell-Braxton said. "A lot of people give in November and December, but people eat during the other 10 months of the year, too."

Mitchell-Braxton said she sees far too many children standing at bus stops without a hat, gloves or scarf, and hopes people will donate some winter outerwear for area children.

"Our goal is to collect hundreds of items to distribute to the various service agencies within the community," Mitchell-Braxton said. "Your support is so much needed to meet our goals."

Mitchell-Braxton encouraged everyone to think of the day as a holiday for everyone, and a call to service to others.

After Jan. 20, two events are planned elsewhere in the city: on Jan. 23, a roundtable discussion of King's influence as compared with activist Angela Davis' on the Civil Rights Movement will be held at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, and on Jan. 29, Southeast Missouri State University will host Davis as keynote speaker for the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner.

Planned celebrations in Cape Girardeau

(Note: not all celebrations affiliated with the citywide celebration committee)

18th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Extravaganza

7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School, 205 Caruthers St. in Cape Girardeau

30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration Program

Keynote speaker: evangelist Flora Wiggins