NewsJanuary 10, 2020

Events celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. to be held citywide in Cape Girardeau

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a nationally legislated day of service: "A day on, not a day off," said Debra Mitchell-Braxton, executive director of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Day of Service Act designating the holiday as a national day of service, Mitchell-Braxton said...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
A banner depicting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. hangs from the podium at Greater Dimension Church during Pastor Christopher E. Swims' keynote address at the 27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration Program on Jan. 15, 2017.
A banner depicting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. hangs from the podium at Greater Dimension Church during Pastor Christopher E. Swims' keynote address at the 27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration Program on Jan. 15, 2017.Southeast Missourian file

Note: This story has been updated to reflect correct start time of one event.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a nationally legislated day of service: "A day on, not a day off," said Debra Mitchell-Braxton, executive director of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Day of Service Act designating the holiday as a national day of service, Mitchell-Braxton said.

Several events are planned for Jan. 20 at the Shawnee Park Center to commemorate King's life and vision, she said.

The day begins with a breakfast at 8 a.m., featuring keynote speaker Lamonte Calvin. He is pastor of New Direction Outreach Ministries, and lives in Sikeston, Missouri.

At 11:30 a.m. at the park center, a luncheon benefit begins, with keynote speaker Charles Norris, an itinerant elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church since 2000.

Attendees to all events honoring King are asked to donate nonperishable food items, canned goods, toiletries, youth gloves, hats, scarves or school supplies.

"A lot of pantries need replenished," Mitchell-Braxton said. "A lot of people give in November and December, but people eat during the other 10 months of the year, too."

Mitchell-Braxton said she sees far too many children standing at bus stops without a hat, gloves or scarf, and hopes people will donate some winter outerwear for area children.

"Our goal is to collect hundreds of items to distribute to the various service agencies within the community," Mitchell-Braxton said. "Your support is so much needed to meet our goals."

Mitchell-Braxton encouraged everyone to think of the day as a holiday for everyone, and a call to service to others.

After Jan. 20, two events are planned elsewhere in the city: on Jan. 23, a roundtable discussion of King's influence as compared with activist Angela Davis' on the Civil Rights Movement will be held at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, and on Jan. 29, Southeast Missouri State University will host Davis as keynote speaker for the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner.

n

Planned celebrations in Cape Girardeau

(Note: not all celebrations affiliated with the citywide celebration committee)

  • 18th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Extravaganza

7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School, 205 Caruthers St. in Cape Girardeau

  • 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration Program

Keynote speaker: evangelist Flora Wiggins

6 p.m. Jan. 19 at LighthouseCape, 710 Southern Expressway in Cape Girardeau

  • 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast

Keynote speaker: Lamonte Calvin

8 a.m. Jan. 20 at Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau

  • Prayer Service for Our Nation

11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau

  • 19th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Luncheon Benefit

Keynote speaker: Charles Norris

Noon Jan. 20 at Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau

Attendees must RSVP on or before Jan. 19 by contacting Debra Mitchell-Braxton, (573) 275-6814, or Sean Braxton, (573) 837-8029 or email seanwb92988@icloud.com

  • 24th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Gala

4 p.m. Jan. 20 at West Park Mall, J.C. Penney Court, 3049 William St. in Cape Girardeau

In lieu of admission fees, attendees are asked to donate nonperishable food item, canned goods, toiletries, youth gloves, hats, scarves or school supplies.

  • Civil Rights Icons: The Activism of MLK and Angela Davis

6 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau

A roundtable discussion to consider comparative impacts of Martin Luther King Jr. and Angela Davis on the Civil Rights Movement from the mid-20th century to the present.

www.capelibrary.org/event/civil-rights-icons

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Dinner

5 p.m. Jan. 29 at Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau

Angela Davis, an American political activist, academic and author, will present the keynote address at Southeast Missouri State University's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner. The theme for this year's dinner will be "Women in Action: Pursuing the Dream." More information: www.semo.edu/mlk/dinner, mlkcommittee@semo.edu or (573) 651-2626.

