Events bring attention to drug overdose fatalities

With much of the public's attention focused on deaths resulting from diseases, pandemics, traffic accidents, firearms and other causes, it's often easy to overlook one of the fastest-growing causes of death in America -- drug overdoses.

For that reason, groups across the country and around the world -- including here in Cape Girardeau -- will observe International Overdose Awareness Day on Tuesday, the last day of August.

Overdose Awareness Day events are scheduled that day at the Gibson Recovery Center and at Capaha Park.

Activities outside the Gibson Center, 1112 Linden St., will start at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and will feature remarks by overdose survivors and treatment professionals, a memorial balloon release and candlelight vigil to commemorate the growing number of people who lose their lives each year because of drug overdoses.

Partners in the Gibson Center event, which is free and open to the public, include FCC (Family Counseling Center) Behavioral Health and Community Counseling Center.

Recover Out Loud Harm Reduction and Recovery Services in Cape Girardeau will host an overdose awareness event from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Cape Girardeau at the Broadway floodgate. The free and public gathering will include chalking the names of overdose victims and remembering family members and others who have been affected by drug overdoses.

"We will recite the names and have a moment of silence to honor those lost," according to a news release about the event.

Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, will also be available at the Capaha Park event. Naloxone is a medication used to block the effects of opioid overdoses.