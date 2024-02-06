Event to mark anniversary of Sikeston lynching

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Eighty years after a Black man accused of assaulting a white woman was dragged through the streets of Sikeston by a vehicle and set on fire, the community will for the first time acknowledge the tragic incident with a remembrance and reconciliation event Sunday.

"Sikeston has not really identified the fact it happened," Sikeston native Harry Howard said of the Jan. 25, 1942, lynching of Cleo Wright. "It's like if we don't talk about it, it didn't happen."

Howard was born in 1945 and said he was in high school before he knew the lynching happened in Sikeston.

"I didn't have a clue," Howard said. "It was so hushed. ... It's something that needs to be etched into the minds of community. Cleo Wright was drug out of jail and not given a fair trial."

A memorial service of remembrance and reconciliation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Freewill Baptist Church, located at Center and Scott streets in Sikeston. The event is sponsored by West End Empowerment Community Betterment Association and the Sikeston chapter of the NAACP.

Howard, who is also the president of the West End Empowerment, noted the Kaiser Foundation, which is creating a documentary on the history of the lynching of Wright that will be released nationwide, will also have a film crew present at Sunday's event.

"A lot of people who were there are still living," Howard said.

On early Jan. 25, 1942, Wright was arrested on charges of allegedly assaulting a white woman. Wright was shot several times by a city night marshal during his arrest, but the hospital refused to admit him for treatment due to his skin color. Police initially took the ailing Wright to his home to die but later returned him to the city jail, where a mob of white men formed at the jail and soon overcame city and state police officers.

The mob abducted the nearly unconscious Wright from his cell and then dragged him through the streets of Sunset where the mob forced Wright's wife to identify his body. They then burned the corpse in front of two Black churches in the presence of hundreds of churchgoers that Sunday morning.

Like many lynchings, this killing was a message to the entire Black community that no dissent would be tolerated.

"The community was traumatized," Howard said. "Blacks were told to be out of town by sunset, and many left Sikeston."

Many Blacks were terrified.