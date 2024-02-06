Event includes the first public tour of 200-year-old Elmwood Manor

The first public tour of Elmwood Manor allowed 35 people to appreciate the historic home’s architecture and its collections, as part of a tour Saturday.

The History Mystery Tour offered through Continuing Education at Southeast Missouri State University made five stops in and west of Cape Girardeau.

Elmwood Manor in Cape Girardeau was the tour’s capstone, the first public tour of the manor, said Christy Mershon, co-organizer of the tour.

Mershon organized the tour with historian Frank Nickell and Julie Grueneberg, assistant registrar at Southeast, Mershon said.

Elmwood Manor sits west of Cape Girardeau and was constructed in the early 1800s after Alexander Giboney and his wife Rebecca Ramsay received a land grant from the king of Spain in 1797.

People on the History Mystery Tour, offered through Continuing Education at Southeast Missouri State University, tour Elmwood Manor on Saturday in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

That original land grant documentation is displayed in the front hall of the home, framed with historic photographs of the mansion and grounds, a sketch of the original cabin and the first house built on the property.

Originally known as El Bosque de los Olmos, or the wood of the elm, the property became known as Elmwood Manor.

Today, 68 acres remain of the original land grant and the 22-room brick mansion, as well as several outbuildings.

Rebecca Ramsay was a Scottish immigrant whose ancestral family home was Dalhousie Castle in Scotland.

Patrick and R.C. Evans, the current owners and residents of Elmwood, are reluctant to allow tours of the property, Grueneberg said. Interior photographs were not allowed during the tour.

From the gate on Bloomfield Road to the front door of Elmwood is one mile, said tour guide Bob Herbst.

The home includes collections of furniture and books believed to have belonged to Louis Houck, and many of the home’s details are original to its construction, Herbst said, including wainscoting constructed from local elm and cypress trees, likely in the early 1800s.

The tour’s first stop was the Armstrong House on Silver Springs Road, where Carl Armstrong and his wife, Connie, live.