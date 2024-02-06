Evacuation order issued for East Cape trailer park

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- An evacuation order was issued Monday night for residents of the trailer park on the northeast side of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, according to mayor Joe Aden.

Aden said electricity to the trailer park will be cut off today because of the floodwaters. The Coast Guard and Red Cross also are assisting people move, he said.

Monday afternoon, members of the Illinois National Guard were in East Cape Girardeau building up existing sandbag barriers a short distance from the trailer park to keep the water from reaching other homes in the area.