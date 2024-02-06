Evacuation order issued for East Cape trailer park

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- An evacuation order was issued Monday night for residents of the trailer park on the northeast side of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, according to mayor Joe Aden.
Aden said electricity to the trailer park will be cut off today because of the floodwaters. The Coast Guard and Red Cross also are assisting people move, he said.
Monday afternoon, members of the Illinois National Guard were in East Cape Girardeau building up existing sandbag barriers a short distance from the trailer park to keep the water from reaching other homes in the area.
Although describing East Cape Girardeau as a "pretty strong little community," the mayor of 38 years said it was "wonderful" to have the Guard on hand to help.
"We couldn't do it without them," Aden said.
Capt. Matthew Mullins said 28 members of the Guard were in East Cape Girardeau on Monday afternoon.
Mullins said the Guard has also been in other Illinois communities along the Mississippi River such as Wolf Lake, Prairie Du Rocher and Valmeyer.
The Mississippi River crested near 46.3 feet at Cape Girardeau late Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.