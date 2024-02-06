All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 11, 2019
Evacuation order issued for East Cape trailer park
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- An evacuation order was issued Monday night for residents of the trailer park on the northeast side of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, according to mayor Joe Aden. Aden said electricity to the trailer park will be cut off today because of the floodwaters. The Coast Guard and Red Cross also are assisting people move, he said...
By Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian
Illinois National Guard member Arturo Martinez, front, and other Guard members help build up sandbag barriers to hold back floodwaters Monday along Brookwood Drive in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.
Illinois National Guard member Arturo Martinez, front, and other Guard members help build up sandbag barriers to hold back floodwaters Monday along Brookwood Drive in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.Jacob Wiegand

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- An evacuation order was issued Monday night for residents of the trailer park on the northeast side of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, according to mayor Joe Aden.

Aden said electricity to the trailer park will be cut off today because of the floodwaters. The Coast Guard and Red Cross also are assisting people move, he said.

Monday afternoon, members of the Illinois National Guard were in East Cape Girardeau building up existing sandbag barriers a short distance from the trailer park to keep the water from reaching other homes in the area.

Members of the Illinois National Guard build up existing sandbag barriers to hold back floodwaters Monday, June 10, 2019, along Brookwood Drive in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.
Members of the Illinois National Guard build up existing sandbag barriers to hold back floodwaters Monday, June 10, 2019, along Brookwood Drive in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Although describing East Cape Girardeau as a "pretty strong little community," the mayor of 38 years said it was "wonderful" to have the Guard on hand to help.

"We couldn't do it without them," Aden said.

Capt. Matthew Mullins said 28 members of the Guard were in East Cape Girardeau on Monday afternoon.

Mullins said the Guard has also been in other Illinois communities along the Mississippi River such as Wolf Lake, Prairie Du Rocher and Valmeyer.

The Mississippi River crested near 46.3 feet at Cape Girardeau late Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new ame...
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy