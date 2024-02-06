All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 22, 2018

Euchre tournament in Chaffee raises money for St. Ambrose

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- A euchre tournament Sunday drew some 50 card players from across the region for an afternoon of fellowship and friendly competition at the St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee. Elmer Enderle said he has played for decades but each hand presents new challenges...

Matt Dollard
Elmer Enderle holds his cards as a euchre game begins Sunday at the St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri.
Elmer Enderle holds his cards as a euchre game begins Sunday at the St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri.BEN MATTHEWS

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- A euchre tournament Sunday drew some 50 card players from across the region for an afternoon of fellowship and friendly competition at the St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee.

Elmer Enderle said he has played for decades but each hand presents new challenges.

"It's a game you never learn how to play," Enderle said. "Sometimes strategy works, sometimes it works against you."

Euchre is played with a 24-card deck between two teams of two. The partnerships were assigned randomly. Each player is dealt five cards and the remaining four are used to establish trump, or a dominant suit. Players attempt to collect "tricks" by laying down the cards that will beat those played by his or her opponent. The game is point based, with 10 points needed for a win.

Betty Vandeven said the tournament, hosted by the Daughters of St. Ambrose, is well-known for the chili and chicken noodle soup served, and for its peaceful environment.

"This is a card-playing community," Vandeven said. "There are folks from New Hamburg, Kelso, Oran. It's just a nice way to spend a Sunday afternoon."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

St. Ambrose hosts the tournament three times each year to raise funds for the school and to cover the cost of bereavement meals that follow funerals. Vandeven said the event usually brings in about $300 and is in its fifth year.

Cleo Schaffer of Bell City, Missouri, said the game requires some skill and more luck.

"Get the cards and hope for the best," Schaffer said. "When they deal them out there, you don't have no more friends."

Richard Johns of Oran, Missouri, said figuring out how to play euchre is like learning to swim by reading a book.

The tournament required an entry fee of $10, which included a meal. A 50-50 raffle provided players with an opportunity to win some money back. Additionally, names were drawn for the dispersal of the euchre-cup quarters, paid each time a team is "euchred," or fails to meet their bid.

Pertinent address:

St. Ambrose Church, Chaffee, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy