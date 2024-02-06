Ethics panel finds Greitens followed election laws

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Former Gov. Eric Greitens's state campaign did not violate state campaign finance laws by spending money on his U.S. Senate bid, an oversight agency ruled Friday.

Washington-based not-for-profit campaign finance watchdog group Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint with the Missouri Ethics Commission in December claiming Greitens was using leftover funds from his gubernatorial bid to kickstart his U.S. Senate campaign.

Greitens resigned as governor in 2018 amid a sex scandal and claims of campaign finance misconduct. He's now running for the seat held by retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt in a crowded GOP primary.

Greitens, a prolific fundraiser during his 2016 gubernatorial bid, had more than $1 million left in his state campaign committee bid when he stepped down. State campaign funds cannot be used for federal campaigns.