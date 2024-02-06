The Missouri Ethics Commission has decided not to accept a complaint filed by former Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter against his opponent in the Aug. 4 primary, incumbent Wes Drury.

Rick Walter

The commission, in a letter to Walter dated June 25, said the challenger filed too late for consideration.

“Your (submission) was filed less than 60 days before the election,” the letter read, “and (it) alleges misconduct, (but) the Commission is not accepting your complaint.”