All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 2, 2020
Ethics commission will not consider candidate's complaint against sheriff
The Missouri Ethics Commission has decided not to accept a complaint filed by former Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter against his opponent in the Aug. 4 primary, incumbent Wes Drury. The commission, in a letter to Walter dated June 25, said the challenger filed too late for consideration...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Wes Drury
Wes Drury

The Missouri Ethics Commission has decided not to accept a complaint filed by former Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter against his opponent in the Aug. 4 primary, incumbent Wes Drury.

Rick Walter
Rick Walter

The commission, in a letter to Walter dated June 25, said the challenger filed too late for consideration.

“Your (submission) was filed less than 60 days before the election,” the letter read, “and (it) alleges misconduct, (but) the Commission is not accepting your complaint.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The race between Walter, sheriff from 2005 to 2017, and Drury, his successor, may be one of the most contentious this election cycle.

Walter, in June 22 news release, alleged Drury “(is) misusing county and taxpayer resources for his own personal and campaign gain and is violating Missouri’s campaign finance and conflict of interest laws.”

“(Our) campaign has known all along the complaint was baseless,” Drury campaign spokesman Adam Brassfield said.

“It is disappointing the (commission) can’t look into Drury’s unethical behavior because of a technicality,” Walter said.

Drury defeated Walter in the November 2016 general election by a 55% to 45% margin.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, dru...
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card...
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy