The Missouri Ethics Commission has decided not to accept a complaint filed by former Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter against his opponent in the Aug. 4 primary, incumbent Wes Drury.
The commission, in a letter to Walter dated June 25, said the challenger filed too late for consideration.
“Your (submission) was filed less than 60 days before the election,” the letter read, “and (it) alleges misconduct, (but) the Commission is not accepting your complaint.”
The race between Walter, sheriff from 2005 to 2017, and Drury, his successor, may be one of the most contentious this election cycle.
Walter, in June 22 news release, alleged Drury “(is) misusing county and taxpayer resources for his own personal and campaign gain and is violating Missouri’s campaign finance and conflict of interest laws.”
“(Our) campaign has known all along the complaint was baseless,” Drury campaign spokesman Adam Brassfield said.
“It is disappointing the (commission) can’t look into Drury’s unethical behavior because of a technicality,” Walter said.
Drury defeated Walter in the November 2016 general election by a 55% to 45% margin.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.