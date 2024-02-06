The 2020 National History Day contest saw 57 Missouri students compete, and a student team and teacher from Essex, Missouri, earned honors.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held online instead of at the University of Maryland, according to a news release.

The 2020 contest theme was “Breaking Barriers in History.”

Rebecca Arnold, a teacher at Richland Elementary School in Essex, made it to the finals of the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award. The award goes to a teacher who demonstrates a commitment to engaging students in historical learning through innovative use of primary sources, implementation of active learning strategies to foster historical thinking skills, and participation in the National History Day Contest, according to the release.