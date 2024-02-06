All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsDecember 6, 2023
Eslinger to be Missouri's next head of education department
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The next head of Missouri's education department will be Republican state Sen. Karla Eslinger, a former teacher, principal and school district superintendent whose first day on the job will be in mid-2024, officials said Tuesday...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The next head of Missouri's education department will be Republican state Sen. Karla Eslinger, a former teacher, principal and school district superintendent whose first day on the job will be in mid-2024, officials said Tuesday.

Eslinger will remain as a state senator through the 2024 legislative session before taking over as commissioner of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education effective June 1, according to a news release from the state. The current commissioner, Margie Vandeven, announced in October that she would leave the post in June.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I'm certain my future would look very different if not for my public school education," Eslinger said in the release. "Children across Missouri depend on our schools in this same way, and I look forward to ensuring every child in our state receives the quality educational opportunities they deserve."

Republican Gov. Mike Parson called Eslinger "a tenacious leader who has a vision that will continue to move the needle forward in our Missouri schools."

Eslinger, who is from southwestern Missouri, was elected to the Missouri House in 2018 and to the state Senate in 2020. She has also previously worked as an assistant commissioner for the state education department. Vandeven has served two stints as education commission, from 2015 through 2017, and since January 2019.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy