Eslinger to be Missouri's next head of education department

"I'm certain my future would look very different if not for my public school education," Eslinger said in the release. "Children across Missouri depend on our schools in this same way, and I look forward to ensuring every child in our state receives the quality educational opportunities they deserve."

Republican Gov. Mike Parson called Eslinger "a tenacious leader who has a vision that will continue to move the needle forward in our Missouri schools."

Eslinger, who is from southwestern Missouri, was elected to the Missouri House in 2018 and to the state Senate in 2020. She has also previously worked as an assistant commissioner for the state education department. Vandeven has served two stints as education commission, from 2015 through 2017, and since January 2019.