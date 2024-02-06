Escrow info missing from Cape County tax bills

Thousands of Cape Girardeau County residents are opening their county real estate tax bills this week and wondering whether they need to write a check to the county even though their taxes were held in escrow.

The county’s tax bills typically include a statement explaining no payment is necessary because the tax will be paid by the taxpayer’s bank or escrow company.

But the escrow statement was omitted from the 2020 real estate bills.

County Collector Barbara Gholson said the problem was discovered Monday afternoon when county residents started calling her office.

“The bills began arriving in mailboxes Monday and we started getting calls Monday afternoon,” she said.