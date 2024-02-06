Escaped inmate back in custody

Dewayne Woods Jr., an escaped inmate from Dunklin County, Missouri, has been captured and returned to custody.
At about 8 p.m. Monday, Hayti, Missouri, police officers, with the assistance of Pemiscot County (Missouri) Sheriff's deputies and Caruthersville, Missouri, police officers, located and arrested Woods without incident in the 1600 block of North Oates in Hayti.
Woods escaped from custody while at a hospital.
He was being held in Dunklin County for a number of alleged offenses, including stealing, assault, robbery and armed criminal action.
