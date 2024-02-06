Escape from 'The History of Cape Girardeau' at the library

Cape Girardeau Public Library has created an escape room and has opened it to the public.
The escape room's theme is "The History of Cape Girardeau". There are puzzles that include Burrito-Ville, Southeast Missouri State University, lockboxes and more for those of all ages.
The room was created by the youth service staff team. The team has been working on it since November.
The escape room opened Monday, July 31, and will be open next week as well. As of Thursday, Aug. 3, there have been eight families who have taken the challenge to escape.
Renee Jackson of the youth service staff said the room has brought in some generational groups. There have been large groups -- including cousins, grandparents and parents with younger children -- as well as smaller groups trying their luck.
The escape room is said to last around 45 minutes. Jackson said so far the fastest escape has been 40 minutes.
She also said what she hopes families get out of the escape room is to just have fun.
"The first family who came was a home-school family, and they appreciated that we had some history there. So what it boils down to is we want them to have fun. It's a team-building thing and something we like to do. We like to have families come and enjoy it, but there's also a little learning in it," Jackson said.
Library staff try to hold three escape room sessions each year. To find out more about the programs the library holds, go to its website or Facebook page.
To make an appointment to try the escape room, go to the library's website and register on the youth service calendar.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.