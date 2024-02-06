Escape from 'The History of Cape Girardeau' at the library

Cape Girardeau Public Library has created an escape room and has opened it to the public.

The escape room's theme is "The History of Cape Girardeau". There are puzzles that include Burrito-Ville, Southeast Missouri State University, lockboxes and more for those of all ages.

The room was created by the youth service staff team. The team has been working on it since November.

The escape room opened Monday, July 31, and will be open next week as well. As of Thursday, Aug. 3, there have been eight families who have taken the challenge to escape.

Renee Jackson of the youth service staff said the room has brought in some generational groups. There have been large groups -- including cousins, grandparents and parents with younger children -- as well as smaller groups trying their luck.