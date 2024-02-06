Escape-artist Missouri bear heads to Texas zoo with moat

ST. LOUIS — An escape-artist bear from Missouri is headed to a Texas zoo with a moat in hopes that it will put an end to his wandering.

The St. Louis Zoo cited the "specific and unique personality" of the Andean bear named Ben in announcing the move Tuesday. His soon-to-be home at the Gladys Porter Zoo near South Padre Island in Brownsville, Texas, has a long history of working with Andean bears. But it is still adding some extra security measures.

"We're confident it's going to be good for Ben," said Walter Dupree, the Texas zoo's curator of mammals.

Ben gained notoriety in February by busting out of his habitat twice.