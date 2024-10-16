All sections
NewsOctober 16, 2024

Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president

Eric Ammons takes the helm as president of Mercy Southeast, succeeding Ryan Geib. With 34 years at Mercy, Ammons will lead day-to-day operations at the health care system.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Eric Ammons
Eric Ammons
Ryan Geib
Ryan Geib

Eric Ammons has been named the new president of Mercy Southeast.

The 34-year Mercy employee had joined Mercy’s Southeast Missouri operations in October 2023 as its regional president.

“As regional president, Eric Ammons has been an instrumental part of the smooth transition to Mercy serving Southeast Missouri. We look forward to his continued leadership in the region, with the additional duties of leading day-to-day operations for Mercy Southeast as president. This is the next step in our plan to fully engage the caregivers, physicians, providers, and patients in Southeast Missouri,” said Kate Shupert, Mercy Southeast senior media relations and communications specialist.

Ammons takes over the Mercy Southeast presidency from Ryan Geib, who accepted the vice president for operational performance role at Mercy’s ministry offices in St. Louis. Geib had been serving in the role since Mercy Southeast merged with SoutheastHEALTH in January.

“We thank Ryan Geib for his leadership during the initial phase of our Mercy transition and for getting Mercy Southeast started down the right path to providing more care across the region,” Shupert said. "We wish him the best as he pursues his next opportunity at Mercy."

