Equine-assisted therapy center opens location in Sikeston area

SIKESTON, Mo. — A not-for-profit equine-assisted therapy center has expanded to the Sikeston area.

Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center, or Hope Center, aims to improve the quality of life for special-needs children and adults by providing equestrian experiences in a warm, safe and caring atmosphere.

As an alternative to standard therapeutic settings, the organization provides equine-assisted therapy, which helps with a variety of physical, behavioral and emotional difficulties.

Hope Center's Sikeston program director Jessica Clary said the center all began with Hope Hudson, who is now 22 years old.

Hudson has Hajdu-Cheney syndrome, a rare connective tissue illness that causes neck pain, migraines, slurred speech and eyesight issues. She has had multiple surgeries that have frequently rendered her wheelchair-bound. Her determination, devotion and enthusiasm for horses inspired the decision to name the organization after her.

Chrissy Johnson, a lead trained riding instructor, rides a horse May 15 at Rockin' Chair Ranch in Miner, Missouri. Gina Williams ~ Standard Democrat

Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center began in Perryville, Missouri, and has now expanded to Farmington, Missouri, with a third branch in Sikeston opening this year.

Hope Center hosted a group of children from Sikeston on May 15 at the Rockin' Chair Ranch in Miner, Missouri.

"Today was more to just expose them to horses and open doors for them," Clary said.

Clary added how the children, once around the horses, became calm and relaxed.