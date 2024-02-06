Equine-assisted therapy center opens location in Sikeston area

SIKESTON, Mo. — A not-for-profit equine-assisted therapy center has expanded to the Sikeston area.
Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center, or Hope Center, aims to improve the quality of life for special-needs children and adults by providing equestrian experiences in a warm, safe and caring atmosphere.
As an alternative to standard therapeutic settings, the organization provides equine-assisted therapy, which helps with a variety of physical, behavioral and emotional difficulties.
Hope Center's Sikeston program director Jessica Clary said the center all began with Hope Hudson, who is now 22 years old.
Hudson has Hajdu-Cheney syndrome, a rare connective tissue illness that causes neck pain, migraines, slurred speech and eyesight issues. She has had multiple surgeries that have frequently rendered her wheelchair-bound. Her determination, devotion and enthusiasm for horses inspired the decision to name the organization after her.
Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center began in Perryville, Missouri, and has now expanded to Farmington, Missouri, with a third branch in Sikeston opening this year.
Hope Center hosted a group of children from Sikeston on May 15 at the Rockin' Chair Ranch in Miner, Missouri.
"Today was more to just expose them to horses and open doors for them," Clary said.
Clary added how the children, once around the horses, became calm and relaxed.
According to Clary, Hope Center also recently just began providing equine-assisted therapy to at-risk children through the Young Equestrian Program (YEP).
"The YEP program is more for kids at-risk that have behavioral issues, ADHD, depression, haven't been doing well in school, anxiety," she said.
Clary said she has been the program director since September.
"The Hope Center is so important because it gives individuals the opportunity to feel that they have accomplished things, even if they have a disability or struggles," Clary said. "They are able to feel accomplished and that they have a goal."
Clary also added how working with horses is beneficial to the children.
"It gives them a sense of pride, that they can come in and saddle their horse, and that they can ride," Clary said. "It gives them independence, and it helps them behaviorally as well."
Chrissy Johnson, a lead trained riding instructor, explained why the not-for-profit organization is essential.
"We are super-beneficial, really, to anyone," Johnson said. "The reason why we believe that is because horses have helped us in our personal lives."
Johnson and Clary added they are in need of volunteers for Hope Center.
To learn more about Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center, to volunteer or donate, visit its website at www.hopecenterusa.org.
