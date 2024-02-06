All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 9, 2022

Episcopal Church supports inclusivity through Red Door Jubilee Center

As Pride Month continues, the Episcopal Church promotes full inclusion of members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The Red Door Jubilee Center is a LGBTQIA+ outreach program provided through the Christ Episcopal Church of Cape Girardeau. The program's ministry engagement states the "Episcopal Church has long embraced the gifts of the LGBTQIA+ community," according to the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri's website. ...

Beau Nations

As Pride Month continues, the Episcopal Church promotes full inclusion of members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The Red Door Jubilee Center is a LGBTQIA+ outreach program provided through the Christ Episcopal Church of Cape Girardeau. The program's ministry engagement states the "Episcopal Church has long embraced the gifts of the LGBTQIA+ community," according to the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri's website. The center also supports programs such as PFLAG Cape Girardeau, which recently hosted its annual Pride Festival with Cape Pride on Sunday. Bren O'Connor, missioner for LGBTQIA+ engagement said she noticed the diversity of people attending the festival as she preached.

"There were a lot of young people, a lot of families, older folks," O'Connor said. "That is important because Pride is the drive to gather a number of different communities with different needs and experiences, but we have a common experience of being part of the queer community and being able to find that community there."

O'Connor said it is important for churches to be a welcoming environment because many people's first experience of belonging to a community occurs as they begin to attend a church.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Being rejected by your community, when you are at your most vulnerable, it's just absolutely horrible," she said. "My faith community was always there for me and that's been tremendous in allowing me to survive and thrive, so it is very important for the church to make sure that we are looking after the 'least of these,' as Jesus says. We absolutely have a responsibility to the queer community to be open and supportive."

The Christ Episcopal Church's Red Jubilee Center website provides informational resources including books, articles and podcast episodes, addressing issues LGBTQIA+ Christians face and church inclusion for all people. It also features a question-and-answer section answering common questions surrounding the church's stance on topics including marriage, gender transition and the Bible's interpretation of sexuality and gender.

Red Door is one of several outreach programs provided by the Episcopal Diocese, including programs created more recently aimed at gender and transgender issues and rights.

"The Christian Church has had a really long and difficult history marginalizing queer people, but I will say I have been so proud of the Episcopal Church in the ways that we have deliberately chosen to really try to rethink our faith and find all the places within church tradition, Scriptures that show queer people are absolutely created and loved by God and belong in the church. They are not second-class Christians, but leaders and deserve to be dignified and affirmed by the church," O'Connor said.

For more information on Red Door Jubilee, visit the organization's website at www.christchurchcape.org, and for more information on the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri LGBTQIA+ ministry engagement, visit www.diocesemo.org.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maint...
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay mo...
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy