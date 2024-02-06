Episcopal Church supports inclusivity through Red Door Jubilee Center

"Being rejected by your community, when you are at your most vulnerable, it's just absolutely horrible," she said. "My faith community was always there for me and that's been tremendous in allowing me to survive and thrive, so it is very important for the church to make sure that we are looking after the 'least of these,' as Jesus says. We absolutely have a responsibility to the queer community to be open and supportive."

The Christ Episcopal Church's Red Jubilee Center website provides informational resources including books, articles and podcast episodes, addressing issues LGBTQIA+ Christians face and church inclusion for all people. It also features a question-and-answer section answering common questions surrounding the church's stance on topics including marriage, gender transition and the Bible's interpretation of sexuality and gender.

Red Door is one of several outreach programs provided by the Episcopal Diocese, including programs created more recently aimed at gender and transgender issues and rights.

"The Christian Church has had a really long and difficult history marginalizing queer people, but I will say I have been so proud of the Episcopal Church in the ways that we have deliberately chosen to really try to rethink our faith and find all the places within church tradition, Scriptures that show queer people are absolutely created and loved by God and belong in the church. They are not second-class Christians, but leaders and deserve to be dignified and affirmed by the church," O'Connor said.

For more information on Red Door Jubilee, visit the organization's website at www.christchurchcape.org, and for more information on the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri LGBTQIA+ ministry engagement, visit www.diocesemo.org.