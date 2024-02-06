EPA urged to reconsider listing Missouri lakes as 'impaired'

O'FALLON, Mo. -- The eight Republican members of Missouri's congressional delegation are urging the Environmental Protection Agency to reconsider listing 40 of the state's waterways as "impaired," a list including the Lake of the Ozarks and Truman Reservoir.

A letter from Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer and Vicky Hartzler and signed by the other GOP delegation members was sent this week to Edward H. Chu, acting administrator for the EPA's Region 7, Luetkemeyer's office said Thursday. The letter said the impaired designations "would have significant impacts on families, landowners, small businesses," and on the state's economy.

"Not only was this listing misinformed, but it could potentially cost our communities $1.7 billion in local revenue at a time when our economy is still recovering and small businesses are working to get back on their feet," Luetkemeyer said in a news release.

For example, the listing could force local governments to update wastewater facilities, potentially costing them millions of dollars, Luetkemeyer's spokeswoman, Georgeanna Sullivan said.

The EPA announced the listing of the 40 lakes and reservoirs in November, while under the administration of President Donald Trump. The change in administrations has not affected the list.

The EPA cited high levels of chlorophyll-a in each waterway. Chlorophyll-a is a measure of the amount of algae growing in the water, according to the EPA's website. Though a natural part of freshwater, too much algae can cause green water, odor and can result in decreased levels of dissolved oxygen.