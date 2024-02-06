EPA estimates more than 200,000 lead pipes remain in Missouri

More than 200,000 lead service pipes carry drinking water to Missouri families, according to a new estimate from the Environmental Protection Agency.

New lead water pipes have been banned for more than 30 years. But the EPA estimates 9.2 million American households still get their water through aging lead pipes.

Just more than 2% of those are in Missouri, ranking the state 14th in the country for its number of lead service lines. The EPA announced last week that the state would get $106.4 million to update its water infrastructure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Over the next 20 years, the EPA estimates the U.S. will need $625 billion to update water infrastructure.

The EPA's regional administrator, Meghan McCollister, said in a news release the funds would go to "ensure that Missourians have access to clean drinking water."

"Missouri's investments through this fund will aid in securing needed resources to address critical infrastructure needs, threats to drinking water systems such as lead pipes, and emerging contaminants such as (forever chemicals)," she said.

The funding allotment prioritized states according to need, something the Natural Resources Defense Council applauded. The environmental organization published a report last year saying the states most in need of funds to replace lead service lines were getting shortchanged.

"EPA's changes will ensure a fairer and more equitable distribution of funding dollars to replace the nation's millions of lead pipes," said Cyndi Roper, one of the authors of last year's analysis. "It's good news for communities with the highest need that will now have access to more funding to get lead pipes out of the ground."

The EPA banned new lead service lines — the pipes carrying water from water mains into people's homes — in 1986 in an effort to combat lead poisoning.