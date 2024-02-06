EPA critical of some elements of Missouri coal ash plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Federal regulators say Missouri's plan to oversee the disposal of toxic waste from coal-fired power plants fails to adequately protect human health and the environment.

St. Louis Public Radio reported the Environmental Protection Agency said in a letter to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources several provisions in Missouri's plan are weaker than the 2015 federal coal ash rule.

Some provisions allow the DNR to waive requirements for utility companies to clean up groundwater contamination or monitor groundwater for toxic chemicals if they can show it doesn't affect drinking-water supplies or harm the environment.

Contamination has been detected near many coal ash ponds and landfills in Missouri.

DNR officials declined to comment on the letter from the EPA.

Andy Knott of the Sierra Club's Beyond Coal campaign was critical of the DNR.