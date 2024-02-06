Environmentalists criticize Ameren plant

ST. LOUIS -- Some St. Louis-area environmental watchdogs are criticizing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's proposal to declare Missouri's largest coal-fired power plant has met a key air quality regulation.

The EPA proposal, if approved, would mean Ameren Corp. would not have to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to install pollution controls called "scrubbers" to reduce the amount of sulfur dioxide being emitted from its Labadie Energy Center plant in Franklin County, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Critics argue Ameren has not installed air monitoring equipment in a large arc southeast of the plant, where the wind generally pushes emissions, making it impossible for the EPA to know the plant's impact on air pollution.

"It's a premature decision," said Ken Miller, an environmental scientist at Washington University's Interdisciplinary Environmental Clinic, which closely tracks Ameren. "Only after you've filled that data gap will you have enough information."

The proposal comes after the EPA during the Trump administration has ruled 52 areas across the country that previously had failed to meet safe pollution goals or were "unclassifiable" have now become compliant.

The ruling would leave the Ameren plant as the largest coal plant in the country without the technology to reduce sulfur dioxide emissions on any of its units, the critics said.

Ameren argued it has a "very robust monitoring system" around its Labadie plant.