Environmental assessment planned for 1908 Cape County courthouse

The 113-year-old former Cape Girardeau County Courthouse has been largely empty since the new courthouse at 203 N. High St. opened in 2020 -- and the Cape Girardeau County Commission took another step Thursday to figure out how to utilize the old structure in the future.

The commissioners voted unanimously to award St. Louis-based Sitex, the lowest of four bidders, a $6,670 contract to do an environmental site assessment of the building. Sitex will be checking for the possible presence of lead and asbestos.

"This is standard in older buildings, you have to make sure it's safe before you can have it remediated," said 2nd District Commissioner Charlie Herbst.

On July 22, the commissioners agreed to a $208,420 contract with a consulting firm, St. Louis' Navigate Building Solutions, to do a facility study on the old courthouse.

"Navigate is, among other things, looking at a 2013 facility needs study for the county and will project out for us what it thinks we'll need 25 years from now," Herbst said, adding the commission is hopeful of having the consultant's report by the end of the year.

Additionally, the commission voted Thursday to advertise for letters of intent from "experienced design-build" teams for expected future renovations of the old courthouse and nearby existing jail campus.